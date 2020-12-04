Weekend traffic: Avoid Highway 15 and the Ville-Marie Expressway East, roadwork planned

Motorists planning to head to downtown Montreal this weekend are advised to avoid Highway 15 North near Nuns' Island and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) this weekend as major roadwork is planned that will result in road closures.

HIGHWAY 15

From Saturday at 1 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 North at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain bridge, between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the De La Vérendrye Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

On Highway 15 South, the chemin de la Pointe-Nord exit (57-N).

On Nuns' Island, Chemin de la Pointe Nord/l'Île-des-Sœurs Blvd. in both directions between the Alexander-Graham-Bell intersection and Place du Commerce/chemin Golf.

The entrances from Nuns' Island, Gaétan-Laberge Blvd. and Atwater Ave.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136/A-720)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East (towards the city centre), between the Turcot Interchange and the

entrances to Notre-Dame St. West and de la Cathedrale St. in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures in the Turcot:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South and Highway 20 East ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The Highway 15 North ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The reserved lane of Route-136 East leading to the Atwater Ave. exit.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at 3:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

Two of three lanes will be closed on the span of the bridge heading for the South Shore.

L'ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

On Highway 40 West between Senneville (Island of Montreal) and Vaudreuil-Dorion, two of three lanes on the bridge will be closed.

OTHER

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the Turcot, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) ramp to Pullman Blvd.

REMINDER: DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between exits 56 (Highway 520, Dorval Ave.) and the following entrances and from Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout for an indefinite period.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges, also for an indefinite period. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west traffic flow, however, remain open.

All closures may be affected in the event of adverse weather conditions.

For detours and all other information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.