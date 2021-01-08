Weekend traffic: Avoid these spots if you want to get home before curfew

Montreal drivers might want to avoid a few spots this weekend if they want to get home before curfew. In a few cases, work begins at the end of the weekend and will last much longer.

720 EAST

Work on the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels means that Exit 4 on the 720, at De La Montagne and Saint-Jacques, will be closed as of Sunday at 11 p.m. -- and until spring 2022.

There will be a detour via Exit 6 at Saint-Laurent and Berri and via Viger West.

DE LA MONTAGNE SIDEWALK

The west-side sidewalk on De La Montagne will close at 11 p.m. on Sunday and stay closed until spring 2022.

DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

There's an ongoing complete closure of Highway 20 in Dorval, in both directions, between Exit 56 and Fenelon and Bouchard boulevards, as well as a closure of the westbound 520 between Exit 1-E and the Dorval roundabout.

PIE-IX BRIDGE

The bridge will be closed in both directions until Monday at 5 a.m. Heading south, the route is closed from the 440, with a detour via Highway 19.

For more information on any of these closures, visit Mobility Montreal's website.