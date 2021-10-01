Weekend Traffic: Avoid two tunnels, two interchanges and a couple of major highways

Anyone planning on driving in the Montreal area this weekend should expect delays at the Lafontaine tunnel (A-25), the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) and part of the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL

Northbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway-25 North between the La Prairie exit (90) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday:

On the South Shore

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The Île-Charron Street entrance.

Southbound

In Montreal, Highway 25 South between Souligny Avenue the following configurations and schedules will be in effect:

Two of three lanes closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

One of three lanes are closed from Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

Two of three lanes are closed from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between the Laurentian and Décarie interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

In the Laurentian Interchange, the Highway 15 South ramp to Highway 40 West.

The Stinson Street entrance.

In the Decarie Interchange, the Highway 15 North ramp to Highway 40 West.

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) AND TUNNEL

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

In the Turcot interchange, the ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.

The Ville-Marie Expressway East (R-136) between the Atwater Avenue exit (2) and the Cathedrale and Notre-Dame Street entrance in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

METROPOLITAN BLVD. (A-40) SERVICE ROAD

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road between the du Champ-d'Eau and Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard overpasses.

As a result, the following are default closures:

As of 9 p.m., the Champ-d'Eau Street entrance for the service road.

des Halles Avenue, between Bélanger and Jean-Talon East.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Route 138 West leading to the Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on the Highway 20 East ramp to Route 138 West.

HIGHWAY 40 - ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

Westbound

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion, the westbound portion of the bridge.

Eastbound

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the eastbound portion of the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge: two of three lanes.

No truck traffic is allowed.

OTHER

In Montreal North, part of the Pie-IX Bridge rehabilitation project on Gouin Boulevard will be closed in both directions under the Pie-IX Bridge, between Gariépy and Saint-Julien avenues from Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Saint-Leonard, the Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) eastbound service road will be closed between Viau Boulevard and Millet Street on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In LaSalle and the Sud-Ouest, Angrignon / des Trinitaires boulevards southbound will be closed between Newman Boulevard and Irwin Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.