Weekend Traffic: Closures are in effect in and around the Turcot interchange

Montreal road users should be aware that major work is scheduled this weekend in and around the Turcot Interchange including Highway 15 and the Decarie Expressway.

To save yourself a headache, it is best to avoid the area.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • Highway 15 South between the Turcot interchange (exit 63-E) and the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Girouard Ave. entrance.
  • In the Turcot, the ramp from the Decarie Expressway South to Highway 20 West.
  • In the Turcot, the ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.
  • The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.
  • The Atwater Ave. entrance

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp leading from the Highway 15 North to the Decarie Expressway.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway.

As a result, the following is a defautl closure:

  • The De La Vérendrye Blvd. entrance for Highway 15 North.

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Decarie North (Highway 15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the Decarie interchange.

RUE SAINT-JACQUES - TURCOT PROJECT

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect.

  • Saint-Jacques St. in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St./De Courcelle St.

RUE SAINT-PATRICK - TURCOT PROJECT

Until the end of September, the following is closed:

  • The section of rue Saint-Patrick in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Eadie St.

DECARIE BLVD. - MUNICIPAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • On Decarie Blvd. northbound, the section between Sherbrooke St. and Notre-Dame-de-Grace Ave.

Detours are in place for all closures. Check the Mobility Montreal website for more info or visit its Facebook page.

