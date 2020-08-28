Weekend Traffic: Closures are in effect in and around the Turcot interchange
MONTREAL -- Montreal road users should be aware that major work is scheduled this weekend in and around the Turcot Interchange including Highway 15 and the Decarie Expressway.
To save yourself a headache, it is best to avoid the area.
HIGHWAY 15
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 15 South between the Turcot interchange (exit 63-E) and the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Girouard Ave. entrance.
- In the Turcot, the ramp from the Decarie Expressway South to Highway 20 West.
- In the Turcot, the ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.
- The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.
- The Atwater Ave. entrance
TURCOT INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The ramp leading from the Highway 15 North to the Decarie Expressway.
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway.
As a result, the following is a defautl closure:
- The De La Vérendrye Blvd. entrance for Highway 15 North.
DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Decarie North (Highway 15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the Decarie interchange.
RUE SAINT-JACQUES - TURCOT PROJECT
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect.
- Saint-Jacques St. in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St./De Courcelle St.
RUE SAINT-PATRICK - TURCOT PROJECT
Until the end of September, the following is closed:
- The section of rue Saint-Patrick in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Eadie St.
DECARIE BLVD. - MUNICIPAL NETWORK
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- On Decarie Blvd. northbound, the section between Sherbrooke St. and Notre-Dame-de-Grace Ave.
Detours are in place for all closures. Check the Mobility Montreal website for more info or visit its Facebook page.
