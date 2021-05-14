Weekend Traffic: Closures in store for the interchanges in Montreal

Those driving on highways in and around Montreal on the weekend will want to avoid Highway 20 West between the Turcot Interchange and the Saint-Pierre Interchange, and also on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Nuns' Island and downton Montreal.

Find details about these and other closures and others below.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 25 North, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to Highway 20 West.

The Pullman, Angrignon and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue entrances.

HIGHWAY 40 BETWEEN SENNEVILLE AND VAUDREUIL-DORION

A second westbound lane on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge is closed for an undetermined period of time. The MTQ recomments taking Highway 20 instead if possible.

THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 15 South (towards Nuns' Island).

The Highway 15 ramp North to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Girouard Ave. entrance for the Decarie (A-15).

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and Wellington St.

As a result, the following are default closures:

At the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West exit (58).

Note: the Nuns' Island turnoff remains open.

The Nuns' Island and Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrances to the Bonaventure Expressway (A-10) West.

On Highway 15 North at exit 60, closure of the exit to Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.

THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between the Laurentian Autoroute (A-15) North exit (70) and the Decarie Interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Laurentian Interchange, the ramp from A-15 South to the Metropolitan West.

The Stinson St. entrance.

In the Decarie Interchange, the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West ramps to the Decarie (A-15) South and from the Decarie North to the Metropolitan West.

OTHER CLOSURES

In Laval on Highway 19 northbound, the highway is closed between the Highway 440 exit (8) and the next entrance from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Beaconsfield on Highway 20 westbound, the Saint-Charles Blvd. exit (48) is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval on Highway 20 eastbound, the des Sources Blvd. North exit (53) is closed from Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:00 a.m.

In Senneville on Highway 40 westbound, one of three lanes is closed at Anciens-Combattants Blvd. (Exit 41) from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

In Dorval and Montreal (Lachine borough) on Highway 520 eastbound, the 43rd Ave. exit (3) is closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

UPCOMING

In Beaconsfield, on Highway 20 eastbound, the Woodland Ave. exit (45) will be closed from Monday at 9:30 p.m. until Friday.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.