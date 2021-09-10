Weekend Traffic: Closures scheduled on Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges and elsewhere
Motorists this weekend should be ready to navigate road closures and construction sites on Highway 30, the Mercier Bridge ramps in the Kahnawake, as well as the Saint-Pierre and Turcot interchanges and other stretches of road.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 20 westbound between the Turcot and the Angrignon Blvd. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures.
- Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 northbound ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound.
From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 15 northbound between the De La Verendrye Blvd. exit (62) and the Turcot.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance to Highway 15 northbound.
- Highway 15 ramp in the Turcot leading to Highway 20 westbound.
- Highway 15 ramp in the Turcot leading to the Ville-Marie Expressway (Route-136) eastbound.
From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- Highway 20 westbound between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20.
- The Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound.
- The Highway 20 west ramps for Pullman, Angrignon and Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue boulevards.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between the Victoria Bridge area and Wellington St.
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be available on the westbound portion of the Bonaventure between the Clement and Victoria bridges.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 25 southbound entrance from Sherbrooke St. East.
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Two of three lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel towards the South Shore.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Sherbrooke St. entrance.
On Saturday, from 12:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 25 southbound between Exit 5 - Route 138 / Hochelaga Street / Sherbrooke Street and the entrance from Souligny Ave.
From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two lanes will be available on Highway 25 southbound between Sherbrooke St. East and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from Route-132 West (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) towards Châteauguay.
From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from Route-132 West (from Sainte-Catherine / Saint-Constant) to the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West and the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
- One of two lanes on the Highway 20 East ramp to Route-138 West.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
On Saturday morning, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., two lanes will be open between Montreal and Brossard on the first half of the bridge towards the South Shore.
HIGHWAY 30
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Brossard, Highway 30 eastbound between the Highway 10/15/89 exit (67) and the Highway 10 West entrance.
- In Brossard and Longueuil (St-Hubert borough), Highway 30 East. One lane is open in each direction on the westbound span.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Matt and de Rome boulevards entrance.
- The Highway 10 East to Highway 30 East ramp.
- Highway 30 East exit (69) for Grande-Allee.
- Grande-Allee entrance to Highway 30 East.
PATRICK-FARRAR STREET IN CHAMBLY
From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Parick-Farrar St. in both directions between Briand and Samuel-Hatt streets.
All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.