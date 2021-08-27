Weekend Traffic: Cyclists and construction will mean road closures in and around Montreal

Those driving on the roads in and around Montreal this weekend are going to want watch out for bumps, blockages and bikes.

The Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Île bike rides are set for Friday and Sunday respectively. In addition, there is construction planned in the Turcot Interchange, as well as the Ville-Marie Tunnel, the Saint-Pierre Interchange and on the Bonaventure Expressway.

TOUR LA NUIT AND TOUR DE L'ÎLE

The Tour la Nuit (Friday, Aug. 27) and the Tour de l'Île (Sunday, Aug. 29) will take place in the streets of Montreal this weekend.

Check out the Velo Quebec website for schedules and routes.

On Sunday, sections of De Lorimier Avenue South / Sainte-Catherine Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard / de Maisonneuve Boulevard in the Jacques-Cartier Bridge area will be affected.

The Tour de l'Île route on Sunday, Aug. 29 will mean roads closures on the Island of Montreal.

The Tour la Nuit is Friday night and will mean road closures throughout Montreal.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) / TURCOT PROJECT

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathedrale entrances in the tunnel.

In the Turcot, the ramps from Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) south to the Ville-Marie Expressway headed downtown.

The Pullman Boulevard entrance.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Highway 20 west ramp (Exit (63) to Route-138 west towards the Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on the ramp from Highway 20 east (Exit 63) to Route 138 West.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge (R-112).

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

NIGHT TIME CLOSURES

The Louis-Hippolyte-LaFontaine Tunnel

Between Longueuil and Montreal, two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 25 north between Île Charron and Souligny Avenue, including the tunnel, from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge Interchange in Kahnawake

The Route-138 East ramp from Châteauguay to the bridge is closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

The ramp off the bridge to Route-132 East (towards La Prarie) will be closed from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

OTHER CLOSURES

Curatteau Street (A-25 North service road) will be closed between Notre-Dame Street and the Highway 25 North entrance (exit 3) from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. until Sept. 5.

On Nuns' Island, one of three lanes of the Highway 15 South at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 12p.m.

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) west in the tunnel, one of three lanes will be closed between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge exit (5) and the Lucien-L'Allier Street entrance until the end of 2021.

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east in the tunnel, two of four lanes will be closed between the Atwater Avenue exit (2) and the Saint-Jacques Street exit (4) from Monday at 5 a.m. until the end of 2021.

All closures may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.