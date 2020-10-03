Weekend Traffic: Expect checkpoints and roadwork if you feel like driving
With police manning checkpoints in Quebec, COVID-19 numbers surging and major construction projects underway, parking may be wiser than driving this weekend.
Major work is scheduled on a number of highways, interchanges and the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge in Brossard.
Avoiding these areas is a good idea.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE OPENINGS
Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the road from Highway 15 North to the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East towards downtown will open.
HIGHWAYS 13 AND 40 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramp from Highway 40 West to Highway 13 South from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- The ramp from Highway 40 East to Highway 13 South from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m., the following closures are in effect:
- Highway 13 North between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.
- Until 7 a.m. Saturday, Highway 40 Eastn and West and its service roads are closed in the interchange.
HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.
As a result, the following are default closures:
In the Turcot interchange
- The ramp from the Decarie Expressway (15) South to Highway 20 West.
- The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.
- The ramps from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West to the Decarie Expressway North and Highway 20 West.
In the Angrignon interchange
- The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.
- The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.
VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720/ROUTE 136)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramps from the Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 East and the Ville-Marie Expressway East.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Bonaventure Highway (10) East towards the Champlain Bridge between Wellington St. and Nuns' Island.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
- Towards Brossard, Route-132 East and West between the Champlain Bridge exits (53 eastbound and 75 westbound) and the next entrances.
- The ramps from Route-132 East and East to the Champlain Bridge.
- On the Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East, the Longueuil exit (6).
DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)
The Decarie Expressway (15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the interchange is closed during the following schedule:
- From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.
- From Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Jean Talon St. entrance and, in the interchange, the ramps to Highway 40 East and West, and to Marcel-Lauin Blvd.
SRB PIE-IX PROJECT
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- On Saint-Martin Blvd., between Route-125 and Vanier Blvd. One lane is open in one direction.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- On Route 125 North, the Saint-Martin Blvd. exit and entrance.
OTHER CLOSURES AND ALTERATIONS
- On Highway 20 West (du Souvenir), in the Highway 13 North exit (60), access to 32nd Ave. is closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- On the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East, the Saint-Laurent/Berri St. exit (6) is closed from Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In the Turcot Project - Rose-de-Lima St. is closed between Saint-Antoine St. West and Saint-Jacques St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In L'Assomption, on Route 341 (Montée de l'Épiphanie), the Bailleul Bridge is closed spanning the L'Assomption River from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.
- In Prévost on Route 117 North and South, one of two lanes is closed between des Sorbiers St. and du Clos-Prévostois Blvd. from at Friday 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.
The SQ will also be manning checkpoints throughout Quebec to limit travel between regions hard hit by the COVID-19 second wave.
Construction may be cancelled due to weather or other events. For detour routes and other information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.