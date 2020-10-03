Weekend Traffic: Expect checkpoints and roadwork if you feel like driving

With police manning checkpoints in Quebec, COVID-19 numbers surging and major construction projects underway, parking may be wiser than driving this weekend.

Major work is scheduled on a number of highways, interchanges and the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge in Brossard.

Avoiding these areas is a good idea.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE OPENINGS

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the road from Highway 15 North to the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East towards downtown will open.

HIGHWAYS 13 AND 40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramp from Highway 40 West to Highway 13 South from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The ramp from Highway 40 East to Highway 13 South from Saturday at 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m., the following closures are in effect:

Highway 13 North between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the next entrance.

Until 7 a.m. Saturday, Highway 40 Eastn and West and its service roads are closed in the interchange.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange

The ramp from the Decarie Expressway (15) South to Highway 20 West.

The ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.

The ramps from the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) West to the Decarie Expressway North and Highway 20 West.

In the Angrignon interchange

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.

The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720/ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame St. West entrance in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramps from the Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 East and the Ville-Marie Expressway East.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (10) East towards the Champlain Bridge between Wellington St. and Nuns' Island.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Towards Brossard, Route-132 East and West between the Champlain Bridge exits (53 eastbound and 75 westbound) and the next entrances.

The ramps from Route-132 East and East to the Champlain Bridge.

On the Eastern Townships Autoroute (10) East, the Longueuil exit (6).

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (15)

The Decarie Expressway (15) between the Jean-Talon St. exit (69) and the interchange is closed during the following schedule:

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.

From Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Jean Talon St. entrance and, in the interchange, the ramps to Highway 40 East and West, and to Marcel-Lauin Blvd.

SRB PIE-IX PROJECT

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

On Saint-Martin Blvd., between Route-125 and Vanier Blvd. One lane is open in one direction.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On Route 125 North, the Saint-Martin Blvd. exit and entrance.

OTHER CLOSURES AND ALTERATIONS

On Highway 20 West (du Souvenir), in the Highway 13 North exit (60), access to 32nd Ave. is closed from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) East, the Saint-Laurent/Berri St. exit (6) is closed from Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In the Turcot Project - Rose-de-Lima St. is closed between Saint-Antoine St. West and Saint-Jacques St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In L'Assomption, on Route 341 (Montée de l'Épiphanie), the Bailleul Bridge is closed spanning the L'Assomption River from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

In Prévost on Route 117 North and South, one of two lanes is closed between des Sorbiers St. and du Clos-Prévostois Blvd. from at Friday 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.

The SQ will also be manning checkpoints throughout Quebec to limit travel between regions hard hit by the COVID-19 second wave.

Construction may be cancelled due to weather or other events. For detour routes and other information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.