Weekend traffic: Expect road and ramp closures between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges

Those planning on getting in their vehicles this weekend should note that major roadwork is planned for Highway 20 East, as well as in the Saint-Pierre and Turcot interchanges.

It is advised to avoid these areas.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 East between the Saint-Pierre interchange at the Route-138 exit (63) and the Turcot.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Saint-Pierre interchange, the ramp leading from Route-138 East (coming from the Honore-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East.

The Dollard Ave. entrance.

The Angrignon Blvd. entrance.

In the Turcot, the Highway 20 ramps to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North, Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East and Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East is closed (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance and the A-10 West (towards downtown) between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St., from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

Only one lane is available in each direction (opposite direction on the roadway towards the east) on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

One of two lanes are closed for an indefinite period on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 West (towards the Mercier Bridge).

SAINT-JACQUES STREET

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Saint-Jacques St. westbound between Gauvin St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd.

REMINDER

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

Until mid-May, two of four lanes in the Ville-Marie Tunnel are closed between the Guy St. exit (3) and the Saint-Jacques St. exit (4) heading west and east.

For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.