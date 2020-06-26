Weekend Traffic: Headaches guaranteed for those driving across Champlain, and Victoria Bridges

Those looking to take the Champlain Bridge from the South Shore to Montreal should think again this weekend, as the series of highways between Highway 30 and the Turcot Interchange will be closed.

SAMUEL-DE-CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., expect the following closures:

Highway 10 West between at the Highway 30 entrance and Nuns’ Island, including the entire Champlain Bridge.

Highway 10 West service road between Highway 30 and Taschereau Blvd.

Highway 15 North between the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. exit (60) and the De La Verendrye entrance.

Gaetan-Labberge Blvd., and Atwater Ave. entrances to Highway 15.

THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

The Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) North between the Turcot Interchange and Edouard-Montpetit Blvd. entrance.

Highway 20 East and Ville-Marie Expressway (720) ramps to the Decarie.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., expect the following closures:

Decarie ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway

Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 south towards Nuns’ Island.

The Saint-Jacques St., and Sherbrooke St. entrances.

From Saturday at 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., expect the following:

Only one lane open on the Decarie North between the Turcot and Notre-Dame-de-Grace Tunnel.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

Work scheduled for the Mercier Bridge has been cancelled due to potentially poor weather conditions.

JACQUES CARTIER BRIDGE

From Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 12 p.m., the Jean-Drapeau Park access ramp towards Montreal will be completely closed.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. expect the following closures:

Highway 10 West towards Montreal at the Victoria Bridge between the Montreal Casino exit (2) and the next entrance.

Two of three lanes on Highway West towards Montreal between the Clement Bridge and the Victoria Bridge.

NUNS’ ISLAND

One of three lanes on Highway 15 South near the Pointe-Nord St. exit (57-N) will be partially closed starting Sunday morning at 10 a.m., and will remain closed for the summer.

TURCOT LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., Notre-Dame St. West will be closed in both directions between Place-Turcot and Monk Blvd.

Detours will be in place for all closures. Visit Mobility Montreal's website for updated construction information or visit the Facebook page.