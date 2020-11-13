Weekend traffic: Highway 15 remains a nightmare for drivers as work continues

The span of Highway 15 between Nuns' Island and the Turcot Interchange remains an area to avoid on the weekend as major roadwork is scheduled, as are roads in and around the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following major closures will be in effect:

Highway 15 North at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the Turcot interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East betweent the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

On Nuns' Island, Chemin de la Pointe Nord / Boulevard de l'Île-des-Sœurs in both directions between the Alexander-Graham-Bell crossroads and Place du Commerce.

On Highway 15 South, the chemin de la Pointe-Nord exit (57-N).

Entrances from Nuns' Island, Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Vérendrye Blvd.

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West, the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

In addition, the following closure on Highway 15 will be in effect:

Two of four lanes on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame-de-Grace tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot, the Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie.

The Sherbrooke St. entrance to the Decaire (A-15) North.

OTHER CLOSURES IN The TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect.

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.

The Pullman Blvd. ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The Girouard Ave. entrance for the Decarie (A-15) South.

ANGRIGNON AND SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGES

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

In the Saint-Pierre Interchange, the Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West and the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance for Highway 20 West.

OTHER CLOSURES

On the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East, The Pie-IX Blvd. exit (76) is closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

On Highway 520 West at 55th Ave., one of two lanes will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

The Highway 40 West service road (Metropolitan Blvd.) will be closed between Marien and Broadway avenues, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Rene-Levesque Blvd. will be closed in both directions between Dorion St. and De Lorimier Ave., from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Cremazie Blvd. eastbound will be closed between 17th Ave. and Provencher Blvd. from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

PREDICTED

From Monday at 5 a.m., lanes reserved for buses and taxis will open on the following roads:

Highway 20 East between the Saint-Pierre interchange and Atwater Ave. exit (2).

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges.

REMINDER: DORVAL ROUNDABOUT

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances and on Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout. This is an indefinite closure.

For detours or other information visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.

All roadwork is subject to cancellation or change due to weather.