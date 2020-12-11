Weekend Traffic: Highway 20 West highlights a relatively light construction schedule in the Montreal region

Don't head west on Highway 20 after the Turcot Interchange, and avoid a detour-inspired headache.

This and other closures will be the result of scheduled roadwork in and around Montreal.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Heading west

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges (R-138).

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot Interchange

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720 / R-136) West ramp to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 15 North ramp to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 15 North ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720 / R-136) East towards downtown.

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 20 West.

In the Angrignon Interchange

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

The Angrignon and Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvds. entrances.

The Montreal-Toronto Blvd. westbound between Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. and Ouellette Ave.

Heading east

One of three lanes on Highway 20 East between Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Angrignon Blvds.

The Highway 20 East reserved lane between the Saint-Pierre and Turcot interchanges.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration is in effect:

One of three lanes is closed on Highway 15 North at Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

OTHER

Saint-Patrick St. is closed in both directions between D’Argenson St. and Charlevoix St. on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DORVAL ROUNDABOUT REMINDER

In Dorval, Highway 20 is closed in both directions between the Dorval Ave. and Highway 520 exits and the following entrances and Highway 520 westbound is closed between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval Roundabout for an indefinite period.

Also, the Dorval Roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges, for an indefinite period.

The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements remain open, however.

For detours and other information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather.