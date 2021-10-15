Weekend Traffic: La Fontaine tunnel no fun for drivers again in Montreal

As roadwork continues this weekend on Highway 25 in both directions in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, commuters would be wise to avoid the area.

In addition, crews will be at the Saint-Pierre interchange, the Louis-Bisson Bridge and the sites below.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5:00 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m., Friday:

In Montreal

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Souligny Avenue entrance.

The Tellier Street and des Futailles Street entrance.

Northbound

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of three lanes on Highway 25 North will close between Route-132 and the end of the tunnel.

HIGHWAY 13 / LOUIS-BISSON BRIDGE

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Montreal (Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough) and Laval, one of three lanes are closed on the Louis-Bisson Bridge in both directions during the day and two of three lanes during the evening and night.

As a result, the following are default closures:

Northbound, until Monday at 5:30 a.m., the entrance to Henri-Bourassa, Pitfield and Gouin boulevards. Southbound, from Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the Gouin Blvd. exit (8).

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63)to Route-138 west towards the Honoré-Mercier bridge.

As a result the following are default closures:

The 1st Ave. / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

One of three lanes on Highway 20 East between Exit 62 (1st Ave.) and the interchange - starting at 11:30 p.m.

One of two lanes on the ramp leading from Highway 20 West (Exit 63) to Route-138 West / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge (Route-112).

From at Saturday 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes on the Bonaventure in both directions will close between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge.

A-20 / A-30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 30 ramp (exit 83) to Highway 20 West / Montreal.

In the interchange, the service road to Highway 20 West.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Longueuil (Arr. Saint-Hubert), Highway 130 East. One lane open in each direction on the westbound portion of the highway.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

Eastbound, the Route-112 exit (73).

TO BE EXPECTED

In Sainte-Julie, Nobel St. will close in both directions between Principale St. and de l'Église Rd., from Sunday at 10 p.m. until the following Sunday (October 24).

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.