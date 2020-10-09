Weekend Traffic: Lots of closures over Thanksgiving weekend

Quebec Premier Francois Legault advised citizens to stay home for the long weekend, and due to police checkpoints ensuring COVID-19 measures are being followed, work on Highway 15 between the Turcot interchange and Nuns' Island as well as work on the Ville-Marie Expressway and elsewhere, the premier's advice may be wise to take.

WORK CANCELLED

The complete closure of Highway 13 northbound at the Highway 40 interchange, which was announced earlier this week and was scheduled to take place Friday through Tuesday, has been cancelled.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 South between the Turcot interchange (at exit 63-E) and the Bonaventure Highway (10) entrance on Nuns' Island.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance

The Decarie Expressway (15) South ramp in the Turcot to Highway 20 West.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South.

The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.

The Atwater Ave. entrance.

The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY / ROUTE 136

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following will be closed:

The Ville-Marie Expressway / Route 136 West (720) between The Robert Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the Ville-Marie tunnel and the Turcot Interchange.

The following will be closed by default:

The entrances on Saint-Antoine St. East and l'Hotel-de-Ville Ave. / Sanguinet St.

The entrance on Lucien-L’Allier and Saint-Antoine West Sts.

The Fort St. entrance on René-Lévesque Blvd.

The three ramps leading from the Villemarie Expressway / Route 136 to the Decarie Expressway (15) North, Highway 15 South and Highway 20 West (Lachine, Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Dorval).

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following will be closed:

The ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway (15) North.

The entrance on Saint-Jacques St. will be closed by default.

HIGHWAY 10 / ROUTE 132 / SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The ramps leading from Route 132 East and West to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will be closed.

On the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Montreal, two out of three lanes will be closed from Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

One lane will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in place:

In Brossard, Route 132 East between exit 53 (Highway 15 North, Highway 20 West, Highway 10, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) and the next entrance.

Reminder: On Route 132 East and West at the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, there is a partial closure of one out of three lanes at all times until Oct. 19.

LOUIS-BISSON BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 13

Repair work on the Louis-Bisson Bridge, spanning Riveres des Prairies between Montreal and Laval, will result in the following closures:

NORTH -- One of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 11:30 p;.m. as well as on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Two of three lanes will be closed from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The entrance to Henri Bourassa and Gouin Blvds. for Highway 13 North will be closed by default on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

SOUTH -- One out of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 10:30 p.m., two out of three lanes will be closed from saturday at 10:30 p;.m. to Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

OTHER

Due to the Turcot Project, Notre-Dame St. West will be closed in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Cote-Saint-Paul Rd. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Notre-Dame St. West will also be closed in both directions between Inspector St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvs from Friday at 11 a.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m. due to the REM project.

In Prevost, on Route 117 North and South, there will be a partial closure on one of two lanes between Sorbiers St. and Clos-Prevostois Blvd. from Friday at 7a.m. to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

DETOURS

For information on detours, visit the Mobility Montreal Facebook page.