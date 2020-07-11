Weekend traffic: Major closings on highways around the Turcot (surprise, surprise)

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend would be wise to avoid Highway 15 southbound towards Nuns’ Island from the Turcot Interchange, as well as Highway 20 near the Turcot.

Oh, and avoid the Turcot Interchange.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

Until Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:

The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 north).

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards the Champlain Bridge.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 South between the Turcot and the Atwater Ave. entrance. The De La Verendrye entrance will be closed as a result.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges.

As a result of the highway being close the following default closures will be in effect:

The ramps from Decarie Expressway (15) and Highway 15 North to Highway 20 west towards Lachine.

The Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance in the Angrignon Interchange.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (10 West) towards downtown at the Victoria Bridge. The exit for the Montreal Casino (exit 2) will thus be closed.

Bonaventure Highway (10) East between the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. exit (4) and Nuns’ Island.

NUNS’ ISLAND

The following closure is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m.:

The chemin de la Pointe-Nord (57-N) exit from Highway 15 south.

THE EASTERN TOWNSHIPS EXPRESSWAY

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

The Eastern Townships Expressway (10) East between the Marie-Victorin Blvd. exit (6) and the Highway 30 Interchage. As a result, the ramps from Highway 132 east and west to the Townships Expressway will be closed.

TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Notre-Dame St. West between chemin de la Cote-Saint-Paul and Monk Blvd.

The access to De La Vérendrye Blvd. for de l'Église Ave. and the section of de l'Église Ave. between De La Vérendrye Blvd. and Drake St.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

One of three lanes on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge westbound, between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

DORVAL INTERCHANGE

Starting Tuesday, July 14, at 9 p.m., the following long-term closures will be in effect:

Michel-Jasmin Ave. between McMillan Blvd. and Marshall Ave.

The Michel-Jasmin Ave. exit from the Highway 520 east.

The following long-term closure is already in effect: