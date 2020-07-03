Weekend Traffic: Major closures planned for Metropolitan and Ville-Marie Expressways

Commuters should note that the weekend will include major road closures on the Metropolitan Expressway (Highway 40) and the Honore-Mercier and Jacques-Cartier Bridges.

And, as always, the Turcot Interchange is worth avoiding.

JACQUES-CARTIER BRIDGE

Until Monday noon the following alterations and closings are in effect:

One lane in each direction open on the bridge.

Sainte-Helene St. and Saint-Laurent St. entrances are closed. These are default closings.

The exit and entrance to Parc Jean-Drapeau heading towards the South Shore is closed.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge. One lane will be open in both direction using the Montreal-bound side.

Entrance from Airlie St. to Highway 138 West and the bridge.

EASTERN TOWNSHIPS EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 10)

From at Friday 11 p.m. to at Monday 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 10 west between exit 11 (Highway 30/Vaudreuil-Dorion) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.

Service roads from Highway 30 east and west to Highway 10 west.

Highway 10 west service lane at Highway 30

Entrance ramp from rue des Elements to Highway 10 west service road.

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., one of three lanes on Highway 10 east at the Malo-Leduc overpass will be closed.

HIGHWAY 15 AND TURCOT EXCHANGER

Until Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 15 south between the Turcot Interchange and the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

Robert-Bourassa and Highway 10 east (Bonaventure) towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

The ramp from Highway 20 east to Highway 15 south (towards Nuns’ Island)

The ramps from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 west and the one from Highway 20 east to the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 north).

From at Friday 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 15 north between exit 58 (to Highway 10 west/Downtown Montreal) and the Turcot Interchange. (Local Nuns’ Island traffic permitted)

The ramp from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 west

The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Verendrye entrances.

The Highway 15 south entrance from Girouard Ave. This is a long-term closing.

The La Verendrye exit from the Highway 15 south is closed until July 20.

THE METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

Until Friday at 10 p.m. the highway heading east will be closed between exit 65 (for the airport) and the entrance from the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15).

The following are default closings in effect:

The ramp from Highway 520 east to the Metropolitan east.

The ramp from the Metropolitan east to the Decarie south.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:

The highway heading east between exit 65 and the entrance from L’Acadie Blvd.

The following default closures will be in effect:

The ramp from Highway 520 east to the Metropolitan east.

The ramps to and from the Metropolitan east to the Decarie.

The ramps to and from the Metropolitan east to the Laurentian Expressway (Highway 25 north).

THE VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 720)

Until Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

The St-Laurent Blvd. exit (no.6) from the Ville-Marie heading east.

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway in both directions between Chemin du Lac Connely and Cote Saint-Andre.

Chemin du Lac Bertand between Hauteurs Blvd. and Aubin St.

Detours are in place for all closures, and for more information visit Mobility Montreal’s website or its Facebook page.