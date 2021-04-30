Weekend traffic: Major roadwork planned around Nuns' Island and the Turcot Interchange
Major roadwork in Montreal will result in closures on Highway 15 between the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge, on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) and in Brossard, but Highway 20 at the Dorval circle is now open, which should relieve West Island motorists.
HIGHWAY 15
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 15 South between the Turcot Interchange (exit 63-E) and the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) entrance.
As a result, the following are closed in the Turcot Interchange:
- The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 20 West.
- The Highway 20 east ramps to Highway 15 South and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West ramps to Highway 15 South, Saint-Jacques and Saint-Remi streets and Pullman Blvd.
The following entrances are also closed:
- Girouard Ave.
- De La Verendrye Blvd.
- Atwater Ave.
- Gaetan-Laberge Blvd.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
The following closures are in effect from Friday at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m.:
- The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Weillington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance, and heading west on the highway between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St.
NUNS' ISLAND AREA
From Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Nuns' Island exit (58) at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge heading towards Montreal.
- The Nuns' Island entrance for the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West.
A-20/R-132/SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- In Brossard, at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, at exit 6, the junction for R-132 East/Marie-Victorin Blvd.
- The Route-132 East and Route-132 West ramps to the Champlain Bridge.
HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- On Highway 20 East, the des Sources Blvd. exit (53).
A-13/A-40 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Highway 13 South ramp to Highway 40 East.
DORVAL INTERCHANGE
From Friday at noon to Sunday at 6:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Michel-Jasmin Ave. between McMillan Blvd. and Marshall Ave.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- As part of the Rapid Bus Transit (SRB) project, a section of Jean-Talon St. will be closed in both directions between Pie-IX Blvd. and 23rd Ave. as of May 3. On Pie-IX Blvd. between Belair and Everett streets, only one lane will be open in both directions.
- Maintenance, repair and paving work on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) will resume May 3. The westbound portion of the highway will be closed between the Laurentians Autoroute (A-15) North exit (70) and the Decarie Interchange from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.
REMINDER
- Highway 20 in Dorval has been reopened in both directions at the Dorval Traffic Circle.
- However, Highway 520 westbound between the Cardinal Ave. (1-E) exit, and the traffic circle remains closed as part of the interchange redevelopment project.
- North and south traffic links in the traffic circle will be reopened Monday at 5 a.m.
All work is subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.