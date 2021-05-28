Weekend Traffic: Major work scheduled for Ville-Marie Expressway

Those planning on driving to take advantage of the recently lightened COVID-19 restrictions should note that major roadwork is scheduled between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie Tunnel in addition to a number of other areas.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Eastbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathedrale entrances in the tunnel.

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from the Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East (downtown)

The Pullman Blvd. entrance

Westbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) between the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge exit (5) in the tunnel and the Lucien L'Allier St. entrance.

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West, in the Decarie Expressway exit (1-S), the Pullman Blvd./Saint-Rémi St. junction.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures and route alterations will be in effect:

On the bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lands will be closed (left and centre) and two lanes will be available during traffic peaks.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Willington St.

One lane will be open in each direction between Wellington St. and the Victoria Bridge from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

A section of the Highway 40 West service road between Begin St. and Cote-Vertu Blvd.

On Highway 40 West (Felix-Leclerc), the Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62).

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval on Highway 20 East, the des Sources Blvd. North exit (53).

On des Sources South, the Highway 20 East exit.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

On Highway 520 East, at the Hickmore St. exit (5) one of two lanes is closed.

SAINT-JACQUES STREET

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration is in effect:

On Saint-Jacques St. between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Mansfield St., only one lane is open per direction.

REMINDERS

Cote-de-Liesse Highway:

In Dorval, Highway 520 westbound is closed between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval traffic circle until mid-June 2021.

Ville-Marie Expressway and tunnel:

Eastbound: two of four lanes are closed between Guy St. exit (3) and the Saint-Jacques St. exit (4) until mid-July 2021.

Westbound: in the tunnel, one of three lanes is closed between the Highway 10 exit (5) and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance until mid-July 2021

ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

One lane is open in each direction on the bridge. READ MORE HERE.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.