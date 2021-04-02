Weekend traffic: Major work slated for the Turcot Interchange and Nuns' Island

Road users on the Eastern long weekend are best advised to stay away from the Turcot Interchange, Champlain Bridge and highways around Nuns' Island, as there is major roadwork scheduled.

Those and other closures are expected this weekend.

HIGHWAY 20 / ROUTE 132

Until Monday at 2 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Longueuil, Highway 20/Route-132 West between exit 89-E (A-20, Quebec, A-30) and the Roland-Therrien Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures

The ramps leading from Highway 25 South and Highway 20 West to Route-132 West.

Until Tuesday at 2 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Longueuil, Highway 20/Route-132 EAST between the Taschereau Blvd. exit (82) and the Roland-Therrien Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Taschereau westbound and eastbound access ramps.

Saint-Charles St. West access for Taschereau Blvd.

From Tuesday, April 6 at 2 a.m. to Tuesday, April 13 at 5 a.m., one of three lanes on Highway 20 East at Roland Therrien Blvd. will be closed.

HIGHWAY 15 AND TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 25 South between the Turcot interchange and the entrance to the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) on Nuns' Island.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance.

The ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136 West) to Highway 15 South.

The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.

The Atwater Ave. entrance.

The Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. entrance.

The Highway 20 East ramp to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) is closed between Wellington Street and the entrance from Carrie-Deroy St. from Carrie-Derick St. according to the following schedule:

Friday 9 p.m. to Saturday 7 a.m.

Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 7 a.m.

Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m.

Monday 9 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West (towards downtown) is closed between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave exit (2) and Wellington.

REMINDERS

Until spring 2021, Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

Until mid-may, two of four lanes in the Ville-Marie Tunnel are closed between the Guy St. exit (3) and the Saint-Jacques St. exit (4) heading west and east.

All work can be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information and detours visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.