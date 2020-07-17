Weekend Traffic: Mercier Bridge work blitz begins this weekend

Those planning to hit the road in the greater Montreal area should be advised that there is going to be construction on the Honore-Mercier Bridge, Ville-Marie Expressway westbound, and, as always, the Turcot Exchange.

In addition, the Eastern Townships Highway in Brossard is worth avoiding.

THE HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. until August 17, take note of the following alterations to traffic on the bridge:

The side of the bridge towards Montreal from Kahnawake is closed. There will be one lane in operation in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound side.

Trucks with three or more axles are banned from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. towards Montreal and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. towards the South Shore. Trucks are advised to take the Victoria Bridge.

Public transportation is free from July 20 to 24 on the Candiac exo4 line and buses in the Southwest and Haut-Saint-Laurent sectors that use the bridge.

VILLE-MARIE TUNNEL AND THE TURCOT EXCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) is closed heading west between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Turcot.

Default closures as a result:

The two ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway to Highway 20 West.

The Saint-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville entrances

The Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance

The entrance from Rene-Levesque Blvd.

HIGHWAY 15 AND THE TURCOT EXCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

The ramp leading from the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 South) to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.

The ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway North.

The Decarie Expressway between the Turcot and Atwater Ave. entrance.

Default closings as a result:

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.

The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.

The following is a long-term closure until the end of August:

The De La Verendrye Blvd. exit (62) from Highway 15 North.

THE EASTERN TOWNSHIPS HIGHWAY (HIGHWAY 10)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

In Brossard, the Eastern Townships Highway West (10) between the Highway 30 exit (11) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.

One of three lanes on the Towships Highway East at the Leduc Blvd. (11) exit.

Three of four lanes of the Townships Highway East at the Taschereau Blvd. exit (8).

HIGHWAY 520 (FROM COTE-DE-LIESSE)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:

Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (Highway 20) and the 55th Ave. entrance.

Highway 520 West between the 55th Ave. exit (2) and the Dorval roundabout.

THE TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

Notre-Dame West St. between chemin de la Cote-Saint Paul and Monk Blvd.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)

From Sunday 7 at a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on the Metropolitan near the Highway 520 West exit.

The service road with the ramp leading to the Metropolitan East.

THE HIGHWAY 20/HIGHWAY 25/HIGHWAY 132 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

In Longueuil on Highway 132 East, the Highway 20 East exit (89-E).

On Highway 132 East and West om the interchange, one out of three lanes.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at midnight until early September the following is closed:

In Saint-Roch-de-l´Achigan, one out of two lanes on Highway 25 Ssouth at the height of the bridge spanning the river L'Achigan (km 44).

Detours are in place for all closures.