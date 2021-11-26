iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Weekend traffic: Minor construction projects in and around Montreal may cause delays

image.jpg

No tunnels, bridges or major highways will be closed on the weekend, but crews will be out on a trio of bridges and other roads that may cause delays in and around Montreal for those looking to get holiday shopping in before Monday.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

  • One of two lanes will be closed in both directions from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. (Montreal bound) and 9 a.m. (Kahnawake bound).

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

  • Between Montreal and Brossard, at the end of the Champlain Bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes will be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONTREAL STREETS

  • In Montreal, Saint-Jacques St. will be closed between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Mansfield St. from Thursday at 7 a.m. to Saturday at 7 p.m.
  • In Montreal, St. Patrick St. will be closed between d'Argenson and Charlevoix streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GEDEON-OUIMET BRIDGE

  • Between Boisbriand and Laval, on the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, the southbound bridge span will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the northbound span from Sunday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 5, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

OTHER WORK

  • In L'Assomption, the Montee de Saint-Sulpice (R-343) entrance for Highway 40 West will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.
  • In Blainville and Mirabel, at Céloron Blvd / J.-A.-Bombardier St., two of three lanes will be closed northbound on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and southbound from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All work may be cancelled due to weather.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error