Weekend traffic: No heading across the Champlain Bridge to Montreal from the South Shore

Oh, and, as always, avoid the Turcot Interchange.

MAJOR CLOSING

The series of highways (10, 20 and 15) heading north from Highway 30 on the South Shore across the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge and to the Turcot Interchange is closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Detours using the Victoria, Jacques Cartier and Honore-Mercier Bridges will be in place from the South Shore towards Montreal.

From Nuns’ Island, local traffic will only be possible on Highway 15 North between Nuns’ Island and Gaétan-Laberge Blvd.

Heading south, Highway 15 will be closed between the Turcot Interchange and the De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY AND THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE

HEADING NORTH

The following closures remain in effect:

The Highway 15 North ramp to Highway 20 West (towards Lachine and Dorval)

From 10 p.m. Friday, the ramp leading to the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) north from Highway 20 East.

HEADING SOUTH

From Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Girouard Ave. entrance onto the Decarie Expressway.

The ramp to Highway 20 West from the Decarie.

The ramp to the Decarie South from Highway 20 East.

THE TURCOT INTERCHANGE NETWORK

From Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Saint-Patrick St. between Church Ave. and Cabot St. under Highway 15

Saint-Pierre Ave. between Notre-Dame St. West and Richmond St. under Highway 20.

HIGHWAY 520 – PIERRE ELLIOTT TRUDEAU AIRPORT

From Friday at midnight to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout and the Romeo Vachon Blvd. entrance.

Highway 520 West between Exit 2 (43rd Ave. and 55th Ave.) and the McMillan Blvd. entrance.

HIGHWAY 640

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Rosemere, one of two lanes on Highway 640 West at km 24, between chemin du Bas-de-Sainte-Therese and Rene-A.-Robert Blvd., will be closed.

Detours are in place for all construction projects and can be found on the Mobility Montreal site and Facebook page.