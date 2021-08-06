Weekend Traffic: roadwork planned in tunnels, on bridges and at interchanges

Those planning to drive this weekend would be wise to avoid the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel heading south, the Honoré Mercier Bridge ramp on the South Shore and Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire.

These and other construction below will result in road closures.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 25 South between the Montreal, downtown exit (4) and Route-132 in Longueuil, including the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

In the Anjou interchange, the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) ramp to Highway 25 South.

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Souligny Avenue East entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles streets entrance.

The following road alterations will also be in effect on Highway 25 North in the tunnel:

Two of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

One of three lanes will be closed from Saturday at 7:30 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

Two of three lanes will be closed from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Kahnawake, the ramp leading from the South Shore-bound road of the Mercier Bridge to Route-138 West towards Châteauguay.

One of two lanes on the ramp from Route-138 East to the Mercier Bridge heading to Montreal.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on the ramp from Highway 20 East to Route-138 West.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in both directions between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

One lane will be open in each direction on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) between Wellington Street and the Victoria Bridge.

REMEMBRANCE HIGHWAY (A-20)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following road alteration will be in effect:

One of three lanes will be close on Highway 20 West at 55th Avenue.

FÉLIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, Highway 40 East between the Saint-Jean Boulevard exit (52) and the following entrance.

EASTERN TOWNSHIPS HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Brossard, the Eastern Townships Highway (A-10) East between Exit 11 (A-30) and the A-35 entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 8:30 p.m.:

The Highway 30 East and West ramps to Highway 10 East.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Highway 30 West between Highway 20 and Montarville Boulevard. One lane open in each direction, on the eastbound side of the highway.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 30 West.

The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West.

The Montarville exit (80).

One of two lanes on the Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) service road at Langelier Boulevard from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

EXPECTED

On Sunday at 10 p.m., the final paving rehabilitation blitz will begin on the Pierre-Laporte Bridge in Quebec City. One lane will be available in each direction on the bridge until Aug. 18.

For detours and more information on road closures, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather.