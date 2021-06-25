Weekend Traffic: Roadwork planned on the Saint-Pierre Interchange and more

In a relatively light roadwork schedule this weekend, some delays are still to be expected on the Saint-Pierre Interchange, Highway 15 north and the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp from Highway 20 West (Exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

One of two lanes on Highway 20 West at the interchange.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp from Route-132 West to the Mercier Bridge.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

One of three lanes on Highway 15 North at Atwater Avenue.

HIGHWAY 20

Until fall 2021, the following will be closed:

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval: Highway 20 east at Exit 53 (Sources Boulevard), the road to Sources Boulevard north.

TO BE EXPECTED

Clement Street: closure between des Oblats and Saint-Patrick streets, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work by the City of Montreal.

Côte-Vertu Boulevard: Closure of the access from Côte-Vertu Boulevard East to the Highway 40 West service road, starting Sunday at 9 p.m. until the end of August 2021.

Highway 520 - Côte-de-Liesse: from Monday 5 a.m. until December 2021, closure of the highway in both directions at 55th Avenue; traffic will be diverted to the service roads. Two lanes (3.2 metres) will be available in each direction.

For detours and other information, visit the Mobility Montreal website. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather.