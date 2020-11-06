Weekend Traffic: Roadwork scheduled on highways, bridges and interchanges... again

Those planning to take a drive on the weekend and enjoy the unprecedented warm November weather are best advised to say away from Highway 20 West past the Turcot Interchange as well as sections of Highways 13 and 40 and the Honore-Mercier Bridge as roadwork is scheduled in all of these areas.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge (R-138 West). One lane in each direction will be open on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Route-138 entrance from Airlie St.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Highway 20 West between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges.

As a result, the following are default closures in the Turcot:

The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136) West to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 15 North ramp to the Highway 20 West.

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 20 West.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

The Angrignon and Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue boulevards' entrances.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The Highway 15 North ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

The ramp from Pullman Blvd. to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East. (This ramp will be closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.)

A-13 / A-40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 40 West service road between the Highway 13 North exit and the next entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramp from Highway 13 North to Highway 40 West.

The Highway 40 West to Highway 13 South.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Two out of three lanes on Highway 15 South at Nuns' Island before the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Chemin de la Pointe-Nord exit (57-N).

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

On Highway 10 West in Brossard, the Marie-Victorin, La Prairie, Longueuil exit (6).

In Brossard, one of two lanes on Marie-Victorin Blvd. eastbound near the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge.

At the end of the Champlain Bridge and in exit 6, the ramp from Highway 10 East/Highway 15 South to Longueuil.

From Friday morning, One of three lanes on Highway 132 East at the height of the bridge.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

Two of three lanes on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West (towards downtown) will be closed at the Victoria Bridge and the Pierre-Dupuy, Port of Montreal exit (2) on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MUNICIPAL NETWORK

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., the following closures are in effect:

In Montreal, the ramp leading from the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to De Lorimier Ave. South (downtown).

Entraves majeures �� Du 30 octobre au 2 novembre �� A-15 sud – Fermeture complète entre l'échangeur Turcot et l'entrée...

Detours are in place for all closures and can be found on Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.

All closures are subject to cancellation due to weather or other issues.