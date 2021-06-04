Weekend Traffic: So much roadwork, so many closures... Montreal drivers take note

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), Honore-Mercier Bridge, Highway 15 northbound, Ville-Marie Expressway and Turcot Interchange will all be active roadwork sites this weekend and are worth avoiding.

These areas, and others noted below are worth avoiding for those drivers who do not like being stuck in slow-moving traffic through detours.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge (R-138 West). One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound section.

The Airlie St. entrance for R-138 West.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Kahnawake, the ramp on Route 138 East to the bridge.

DECARIE EXPRESSWAY (A-15) / TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) north between the Turcot Interchange (exit 63) and the Edouard-Montpetit Blvd. entrance.

As a result the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 ramp to the Decarie (A-15) north.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) ramp to the Decarie (A-15) North.

The St-Jacques St. entrance.

The Sherbrooke St. entrance.

METROPOLITAN HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East between the Saint-Laurent Blvd. exit (71) and the Saint-Michel Blvd. entrance.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Eastbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east between the Atwater Ave. exit (2) and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathedrale exit in the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

At the Turcot, the Decarie (A-15) ramp to the Ville-Marie East.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance to the Ville-Marie East.

Westbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance will be closed completely from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., and will have one lane closed after that until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Bonaventure (A-10) west between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St. will be closed completely from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

One lane will be open on the Bonaventure (A-10) west between the Nuns' Island/Clement Bridge and Wellington St. from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 PM to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The ramp from Highway 20 West (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.

The following partial closures will also be in effect in the interchange:

On Montreal-Toronto Blvd. eastbound between 1st Ave. and St. Joseph Blvd., one lane will be available from June 6 to the end of June.

On Richmond Street westbound between the Highway 20 West entrance and Saint-Jacques St., the left lane will be closed until the end of Sept.

HIGHWAY 13

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 South between the Highway 40 exit (6) and the Highway 520 West entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 40 East ramp to Highway 13 South.

The Highway 40 West ramp to Highway 13 South.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Pointe-Claire and Dorval on Highway 20 East, the des Sources Blvd. exit (53).

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect on Highway 520 East:

The 55th Ave. exit (2).

The Hickmore St. exit (5).

Also, one of two lanes is closed at exit 2.

SAINT-ANTOINE ST. WEST

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Saint-Antoine St. West in both directions between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Mansfield St.

BOUCHARD BLVD.

From Sunday at 9 p.m. until the end of June, the following closure will be in effect:

In Dorval, in the area of the traffic circle, the section of Bouchard Blvd. over Highway 20.

All closures are subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.