Weekend traffic: South Shore drivers should expect delays and closures due to road work
Those looking to head to the Island of Montreal from the South Shore will not be able to use the Louis-H.-La Fontaine Tunnel this weekend, and the Highway 20 and 30 Interchanges are best avoided as major work is scheduled.
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
Northbound
From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 20 North between exit 90 (R-132, A-30, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame East / Curatteau entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
The following are default closures starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday:
On the South Shore
- The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.
- The Île-Charron entrance.
- Access to Île Charron remains open via the Marie-Victorin Blvd. east and west entrances.
HIGHWAY 20 / HIGHWAY 30 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at exit 98-E (A-30 East, Sorel-Tracy).
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West / Vaudreuil-Dorion.
HIGHWAY 640
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following traffic alteration is in effect:
- In Terrebonne, on Highway 640 in both directions at the R-337 overpass, one lane is open in each direction.
TO BE EXPECTED
On the Victoria Bridge (R-112) between Montreal and Saint-Lambert: work will result in the closure of one of the spans and alternating traffic on one lane from Monday at 9 a.m. until Friday at 7 p.m., according to the following schedule:
- Return peak hour: one lane towards the South Shore, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Off-peak: one Montreal-bound lane from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. the next day.
In Montreal, St. Jacques St. will be closed between Mansfield St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd. from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 East (Jean-Lesage) between the Highway 30 interchange and exit 102 (Sainte-Julie, Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For detours and other information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.