Weekend Traffic: Stay away from the highways surrounding Nuns' Island

In addition to watching out for the pint-sized ghosts, goblins, zombies and witches roaming the streets for Halloween this weekend, motorists may want to equally avoid Highway 15 between Nuns' Island and the Turcot Interchange as well as Bonaventure Highway (A-10) as construction work is planned.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

NORTH AXIS

Highway 15 North at the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the Turcot Interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between the Gaétan-Laberge exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

On Nuns' Island, Pointe Nord St./ l'Ile-des-Sœurs Blvd. between the Alexander-Graham-Bell crossroads and Place du Commerce.

Entrances from Nuns' Island, Gaétan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Vérendrye Blvd.

In the Turcot Interchange, the three ramps leading from the Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West (towards Lachine, Dorval), to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North and to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

In the Turcot Interchange, the ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North.

SOUTH AXIS

Highway 15 South between the Turcot Interchange (at exit 63-E) and the Atwater Ave. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramp to Highway 20 West.

The Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720/R-136) West ramp to Highway 15 South.

The De La Vérendrye Blvd. entrance.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp leading from Pullman Blvd. to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136/A-720) East.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, Highway 40 West between the Saint-Jean Blvd. exit (52) and the next entrance.

HIGHWAY 13/ HIGHWAY 40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The service road of Highway 40 East between the Highway South exit and the next entrance. As a result, the Highway 40 East ramp to Highway 13 North is closed.

On Highway 13 South, two of three lanes on Highway 40 in the interchange.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance.

OTHER CLOSURES

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West (towards downtown) between exit 2 and Wellington St.

In the REM site: the Bonaventure (A-10) East between the Gaétan-Laberge Blvd. exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

HIGHWAY 20 / ROUTE-138 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In the Saint-Pierre Interchange, the Highway 20 West ramp to Route-138 West towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

ANGRIGNON INTERCHANGE

Form Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

In exit 65 of Highway 20 West, the westbound service road to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Montreal/Toronto Boulevards.

Angrignon Blvd. northbound between Saint-Patrick and Notre-Dame West streets.

In exit 65 of Highway 20 East, the links towards Angrignon Blvd.

EXPECTED

In Rosemere, on Labelle Blvd. on the Ile Belair bridge, spanning the Riviere des Mille-Iles, one of two lanes in each direction will be closed and there is a load restriction of five tonnes for all vehicles.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather or other issues.

Detour routes and other information are available on the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.

