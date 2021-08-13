Weekend Traffic: Work on tunnel, bridge may cause congestion, headaches

Those planning to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of potential congestion near the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel, Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Highway 40 in Pointe Claire and the Bonaventure Expressway.

LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL / HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect.

Two of three lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel heading north.

One of three lanes on Highway 25 north between the end of the tunnel and Souligny Avenue.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Notre-Dame St./Hochelaga Street exit (3).

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

At the end of the South Shore-bound side of the bridge, two of three lanes will close, with two open.

BONAVENTURE EXPRESSWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Expressway (A-10) in both directions between the Victoria Bridge (R-112) and Wellington Street.

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

One westbound lane (towards downtown) and two eastbound lanes (towards Nuns' Island) on the Bonaventure between Victoria Bridge and Wellington Street.

FÉLIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, Highway 40 West between the Saint-Jean Boulevard exit (52) and the following entrance.

OTHER CLOSURES

In Montreal, one of two lanes on the Metropolitan Boulevard (A-40) West service road will be closed at Langelier Boulevard from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Repentigny on Highway 40 West, the Valmont Street exit (102) will be closed from Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

TO BE EXPECTED

Special event: The Montreal International Triathlon will be held from Aug. 13 to 15 in the Old Port / Old Montreal / Quartier International area. Between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday and between 6:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, several street will be closed to traffic during the competitions, including de la Commune, McGill, Square-Victoria, Saint-Antoine, Saint-Henri, Saint-Jacques, Saint-Maurice and Saint-Paul, as well as on Viger Avenue. Public transit is advised.

Pierre-Laporte Bridge: Roadway work will continue until Aug. 18 on the bridge between Quebec City and Lévis. One lane is available in each direction at all times. Heavy congestion is expected on both sides of the Pierre-Laporte and Quebec bridges.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather. For more information and detours, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.