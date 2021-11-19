Weekend traffic: Work planned for the Ville-Marie Tunnel and Highway 20 West, best to avoid

Those planning to drive in and around Montreal on the weekend should know that roadwork in the Ville-Marie Tunnel and on Highway 20 heading west will result in major closures.

It would be wise to avoid these routes.

VILLE-MARIE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West between Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, A-10 East, Victoria Bridge, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge), in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Dorval, Highway 20 West between Exit 54 (Fénelon Blvd.) and the next entrance.

EXPECTED WORK

In Montreal (Lachine borough), The Highway 520 East ramp to Highway 13 South ramp will be closed from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, December 7.

In Montreal (Southwest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed between Atwater Ave. and Bel-Air St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

In Laval, on the Laurentians Highway (A-15) North, one of three lanes will be closed at Saint-Martin Blvd., from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

Also, the highway will be completely closed between Exit 8 (Saint-Martin Blvd.) and the Highway 440 entrance from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.

In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 East (Jean-Lesage) between Highway 30 and exit 102 (Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather conditions. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.