Weekend traffic: Work planned for the Ville-Marie Tunnel and Highway 20 West, best to avoid
Those planning to drive in and around Montreal on the weekend should know that roadwork in the Ville-Marie Tunnel and on Highway 20 heading west will result in major closures.
It would be wise to avoid these routes.
VILLE-MARIE TUNNEL
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) West between Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, A-10 East, Victoria Bridge, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge), in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance.
HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Dorval, Highway 20 West between Exit 54 (Fénelon Blvd.) and the next entrance.
EXPECTED WORK
- In Montreal (Lachine borough), The Highway 520 East ramp to Highway 13 South ramp will be closed from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, December 7.
- In Montreal (Southwest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed between Atwater Ave. and Bel-Air St. from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
- In Laval, on the Laurentians Highway (A-15) North, one of three lanes will be closed at Saint-Martin Blvd., from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.
- Also, the highway will be completely closed between Exit 8 (Saint-Martin Blvd.) and the Highway 440 entrance from Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.
- In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 East (Jean-Lesage) between Highway 30 and exit 102 (Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
All work may be cancelled due to weather conditions. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.