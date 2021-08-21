Weekend weather: Sweaty, sweltering heat and humidity to go up a notch on Saturday in Montreal

The stifling heat and humidity will continue to start the weekend in the Greater Montreal Area so expect pools and beaches to be packed.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the islands of Montreal and Laval Saturday noting that humidex values reaching 40 will continue on both islands and the South Shore.

The number is higher than on Friday.

"A warm and humid air mass will affect the province of Quebec over the next few days," ECCC writes.

��️ Maximum temperatures will exceed 30 °C and humidex values will reach 40 over several regions of Quebec today and tomorrow. Heat warnings have been issued : https://t.co/cv0mNIvzZX #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/9cXL44axI0

Projected high temperatures for Saturday are 33 degrees Celsius

The heat and humidity are forecast to extend into Sunday ( with highs of 32 C) and humidex values will exceed 35 for most of the week, ECCC writes.

The agency is advising residents to drink plenty of water and to try and stay in a cool place. In addition, those with elderly friends or family members should check on them regularly, and never leave a pet or child in a paked vehicle.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," ECCC warns.