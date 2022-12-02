iHeartRadio
Weekend wind warning issued for parts of southern Quebec


A worker clears branches from a power line in Montreal, Sunday, December 12, 2021, following high winds which left thousands without power. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is under a series of wind warnings, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying they could reach 90 kilometres in some areas at the end of Saturday.

The wind warnings are in place for the Montreal and Laval regions in addition to other regions in southern Quebec.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

Flash freezing warnings are also in effect for Abitibi, Matagami, Mont-Laurier and other regions in Quebec.

The winds are forecast to die down in the evening, but remain strong between 30 and 50 kilometres by nightfall.

