iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Weekend work on Highway 20 could cause traffic headaches for West Island drivers

image.jpeg

Highway 20 will be partially closed during he weekend of Aug. 14 in order to facilitate maintenance work on the Sources Blvd. interchange in Pointe-Claire.

According to Transport Quebec, the left lanes of Highway 20 westbound and eastbound will be closed through the Sources interchange. The affected lanes will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. and will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. 

The work is required in order to secure and remove asbestos from one of the piers. 

Transport Quebec is also warning drivers that all of the westbound lanes will be closed at Exit 53, within the interchange, starting Friday at 11 p.m., in order to install safety barriers. Only one lane of the eastbound side will be open at this time. Overnight Sunday to Monday this closure will take effect once again, in order to remove the safety barriers. 

Depending on the weather, the work could be postponed, so Transport Quebec recommends drivers plan ahead by consulting Quebec 511.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*