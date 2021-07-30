Weightlifter Maude Charron returns to Montreal after winning gold in Tokyo

A new Olympic champion is back in town after winning a gold medal for Canada in Tokyo in weightlifting.

Maude Charron took home the gold on Tuesday in the women’s 64-kilogram event and finished with 236 points in total.

The 28-year-old from Rimouski, Que. finished first after more than a year of training without a gym. Instead, she trained in her dad’s garage during most of the pandemic.

She told reporters at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal on Friday that she hopes her triumph inspires more women to get into the sport.

“I hope when women will get in the gym, they will try those intimidating barbells. They’re heavy, they’re big, but we can do it. Women can lift heavy things,” she said.

