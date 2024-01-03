Welcome, baby! Montreal offers gifts to new parents

Just welcomed a new baby into your life? The City of Montreal has a gift for you and your little one.

Starting Jan. 1, parents can receive a bienvenue bébé box full of useful items to welcome their newborn youngsters into the world.

According to city officials, the kit holds a dozen educational and locally-made items for tots, including a blanket and a bib.

"The box is decorated with illustrations representing the city's coat of arms," a notice on the city's website states. "It makes a great storage or keepsake box."

To be eligible, parents must live in one of Montreal's 19 boroughs and be the child's parent or legal guardian, no matter their immigration status.

The infants must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2024 to be eligible to receive a welcome gift.

Parents are allowed one box per child.

To receive a package, parents are invited to visit one of the city's 45 libraries within 12 months of the birth.

You must bring:

Official proof of address;

Proof of the child's birth.

The Montreal Identification and residence card issued by Médecins du monde and the Ville-Marie Accès Montréal office will also be accepted.