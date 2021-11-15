Welcome Hall Missions opens new youth services centre in Montreal North

Welcome Hall Mission unveiled its new Montreal North youth services centre Monday, a place where young people who need help getting back on track can receive support.

"When they come in through the door, it's not just about what they need right now, but it's also about what they need so they don't have to come here anymore," says Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts.

For young mothers in need, the centre offers practical help like diapers and strollers.

And for students at risk of dropping out of school, there are outreach workers on hand to help steer them in the right direction.

"What we'll do is work with our partners in the community to help you get what you need, whatever that is, and to follow a pathway that is the pathway that you are looking for," said Watts.

One of those community partners is the Montreal Community Cares Foundation.

Denbruk Reid, the creator of the foundation, says the new centre will be an invaluable starting point for kids in the area.

"You know, the kids from this neighbourhood, from any neighbourhood, they want to be in a place where they feel safe, that they feel love, and they feel valued," he said. "And a place that puts money into making sure the place is clean, well lit and what have you."

For the mayor of Montreal North, these are the types of community investments that help keep young people on track and out of the kind of trouble that can lead to violence.

"These types of services [..] here in Montreal North make a huge difference because [they're] always there for the youth," said Mayor Christine Black.

30 per cent of all the young people who reach out to Welcome Hall Mission come from Montreal North.

Mental health advocate Svetlana Chernienko -- who herself needed support when was 18 -- says having resources in the community is key.

"Having things like this in life [is] so important. It has structured the person that I am today," she said. "It changed my life knowing that I had support when I needed it."

In the same building, Welcome Hall Mission operates a free grocery store for families and youth in need.

And with food prices on the rise and many government assistance programs ending, they expect it will be a busy winter.