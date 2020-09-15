iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

West Coast wildfire smoke blows into southern Quebec

smoke pooja chadee ctv

By Lori Graham, CTV News Montreal Weather Specialist

Smoke from the extreme wildfires burning on the U.S. West Coast has travelled thousands of kilometres and reached southern Quebec.

Montreal residents woke up to hazy skies Tuesday morning, amazed that the smoke travelled such distances.

"It is solely smoke you’re seeing right now over Montreal," said Simon Legault of Environment and Climate Change Canada. "There is no clouds, just smoke, so it’s impressive!"

The jetstream is carrying smoke from wildfires on the West Coast, across the country, high in the atmosphere. Most of Quebec, except northern regions like Cote-Nord, and a large part of the U.S. are experiencing this phenomenon.

Unlike the West Coast, the haze in the east is still high up in the atmosphere and has not had an impact on air quality. The air quality in Montreal is considered "good" whereas the much of the West Coast is at "very unhealthy" or "hazardous" levels. 

The hazy conditions are likely to persist in Montreal until Wednesday night, when a front is expected to push through and bring a few showers. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error