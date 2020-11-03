West Island flu shot campaign set to meet high demand

In a year where health has been at the forefront of many people's thoughts, Dalia Toledano of the West Island's regional health board said that people are very enthusiastic about getting their flu shot.

"The demand has been very high, I will tell you. Higher than the past years. It's been about 15 years I've been organizing the flu campaign.

They are handling the flu shots by appointment for the first time, to keep everything as safe as possible during the pandemic.

So far over 20,000 appointments have been given out for the campaign that started this week, but some people have had trouble getting one.

Toledano says a problem with the server on clicsante.ca, the website to sign up for appointments, was causing an issue on that front, but has since been fixed.

She added that they are adding more avilabilities every day now to make sure that they can meet the demand for flu shots.

