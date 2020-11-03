iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

West Island flu shot campaign set to meet high demand

flu

In a year where health has been at the forefront of many people's thoughts, Dalia Toledano of the West Island's regional health board said that people are very enthusiastic about getting their flu shot.

"The demand has been very high, I will tell you. Higher than the past years. It's been about 15 years I've been organizing the flu campaign.

They are handling the flu shots by appointment for the first time, to keep everything as safe as possible during the pandemic.

So far over 20,000 appointments have been given out for the campaign that started this week, but some people have had trouble getting one.

Toledano says a problem with the server on clicsante.ca, the website to sign up for appointments, was causing an issue on that front, but has since been fixed.

She added that they are adding more avilabilities every day now to make sure that they can meet the demand for flu shots.
 

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error