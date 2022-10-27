West Island Halloween veterans build spooky spectacles, charity maze opening soon

The countdown to Halloween is on, and it only takes a quick walk through the neighbourhood to confirm some families take holiday decorating seriously -- but for one West Island resident, his home makeover isn’t just for fun, it’s for charity.

Ivan Dow lives on Pine Beach North in Dorval. He's been decorating his property for 43 years. These days, visitors can navigate his backyard labyrinth through nearly a square kilometre of crumbling cathedrals, clown rooms, and Dr. Who’s Tardis.

“This one really is nine times bigger than it looks!” joked Dow.

What started out small, Dow has nurtured into a multi-media monster.

“Fog machines, bubbles machines, lasers, lots of fancy lights, lots of spiders, lots of clowns,” he said, listing off attractions and their inner workings. “The clown room and spider room are quite scary.”

Dow collects donations from visitors on Oct. 30 for West Island Citizen Advocacy and on October 31 for Sun Youth. On both days, visitors are welcome 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 580 Pine Beach North.

Even the more squeamish thrill-seekers are invited, says Dow.

“They can come by early when it’s still light outside … then, they don't have to be terrified,” he said, laughing.

Meanwhile, on the south side of Dorval, on Lake Avenue, Danny Perreault has spent the last month setting up a castle the width of his house, a pirate ship, and a haunted chariot pulled by skeleton horses.

“We have two paths,” he said: one for younger kids with jack-a-lanterns, jackrabbits and Jack Sparrow. The other is geared for older kids looking for a scarier thrill.

Free visits begin this weekend.

These last days of October are the final countdown for the community of fans who call themselves "Halloweenies" -- here's hoping the weather isn't the scariest thing on Oct. 31.