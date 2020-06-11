West Island municipalities step up with statements denouncing racism after growing criticism

More and more West Island communities are coming forward with published statements denouncing anti-Black racism and supporting inclusiveness after last weekend's town hall meeting in the West Island about systemic racism where elected officials were criticized for not making clear and immediate statements.

Beaconsfield, Pointe Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro are among the communities who've issued statements against racism this past week after being asked when they would make their positions public. The question was raised during the town hall organized by the West Island Black Community Association.

Beaconsfield mayor Georges Bourelle said they wanted to take some time to say it right and do it properly, and not just offer a knee-jerk reaction.

"We need to carry it on and we need to not forget about it and in our daily lives. Discrimination and racism is something we have to work against and denounce," said Bourelle in an interview with CJAD 800.

Quebec Premier François Legault has been criticized for saying he doesn't believe systemic racism exists in the province but promised an action plan to fight racism that could include police reforms.

Bourelle insisted they're not just paying lip service with their statement and that they take their own city policies against discrimination, non-violence and harassment very seriously.

"It's going to take time because we have to change our culture but we have to work at it. We have to be conscious all the time that these changes are important and we need to bring about those changes," said Bourelle.

Communities such as Dorval, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Kirkland are preparing statements after discussing them first in council and others such as Ste-Anne-de Bellevue say they have no official statement but support the positions of their colleagues who've already issued declarations.