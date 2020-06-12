West Island orderlies - exhausted dealing with COVID-19 impact - demand better pay, work conditions

A group of about 50 orderlies staged a demonstration outside Ste Anne Hospital during the noon hour demanding improved work conditions, better pay and vacation time.

The healthcare workers waving protest banners and placards stood along a busy stretch of Anciens Combatants in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue as motorists passing by honked their horns in support.

Mary Aglaye has been an orderly for two years but has already had to go on sick leave for her mental health. She said she and her colleagues are exhausted as they deal with the impact of COVID-19.

"People from the SAQ are getting paid more to give out alcohol," said Aglaye in an interview with CJAD 800.

"It makes no sense we're not recognized for what we do."

Suzanne Barièrre, another orderly at Ste Anne Hospital said their pay is an insult.

"It pays more to clean a city bus than it does to clean a human being," sayid Barièrre.

"It's not normal."

Many of the orderlies say if they aren't allowed to take a vacation soon, they will be too exhausted to handle a second wave of COVID-19 if and when it arrives.