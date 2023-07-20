West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF

A West Island popcorn store was fined $2,500 by Quebec's language watchdog for not having a French website.

The Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) said someone filed a complaint on Dec. 9, 2021, after they noticed there was no French content on the website for Kernels Popcorn, a popular popcorn franchise with a location in Kirkland.

The OQLF said in a news release on Thursday that the company pleaded guilty on April 13 to violating section 52 of the Charter of the French Language.

The section of the charter states that commercial publications, including those on businsess' websites, must be written in French.