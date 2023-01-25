iHeartRadio
West Island strip mall seriously damaged by fire


Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.

Authorities told CTV News the roof collapsed at Place Avalon near the intersection of Saint-Charles and Pierrefonds boulevards.

The mall housed several small businesses including cafes, hairdressers and beauty salons.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the two-alarm fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze has since been extinguished, though investigators have not yet determined what started the fire. 

