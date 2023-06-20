iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

West Island teacher who pioneered robotics program retiring after 42 years


image.jpg

A West Island science teacher with a passion for robotics is retiring this month after four decades serving her community.

Carmen Pallotta pioneered the robot course at Westpark Elementary School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

"It was something out of the box. It was not something that was clear cut so they had to go with what I envisioned," she recounted.

Pallotta said she's grateful for the school's trust over the years, allowing her to bring students to robotics competitions and even to NASA's headquarters.

And her colleagues are grateful to have worked with her.

"My wife actually went to Westpark Elementary as a student, and Carmen Pallotta was her Grade 1 teacher," Grade 3 teacher Steve Santella told CTV News. "She always says to this day she was her favourite teacher."

Grade 6 English teacher Pina Garrintano describes Pallotta as someone who "never slowed down."

"It was never, 'I'm a senior and you're a new teacher' -- she always approached us a colleague and ready to share," Garritano said.

Forty-two years on the job was not without its challenges -- but Pallotta says it was all worth it.

"Children are resilient and some days are hard, but the next thing you know, you're coming back and you're being hugged by students and that's all it takes."

Watch the above video for the full report (and to learn more about her students' robotic creations).

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*