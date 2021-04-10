West Island vaccine clinic closes for weekend as province redirects vaccine elsewhere

Two vaccination clinics in Montreal’s West Island will have their available appointments reduced because of dosage shortages as the province redirects the vaccines elsewhere.

The affected sites are the Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire (58 Maywood Avenue) and the Gerry-Robertson Community Centre (9665 Gouin blvd. West)

“In order to be fair to other regions, the government made the decision this week to redistribute doses from Montreal to speed up the vaccination of 60+ age groups elsewhere in Quebec,” reads a statement from Guillaume Bérubé, spokesperson for CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

“This means that there will be no vaccination activity at Bob Bernie this weekend,” he wrote.

Instead, he says, people will be redirected to th Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre (12001 Salaberry Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux), and the Centre Sportif Dollard-St-Laurent (707 75e Avenue, LaSalle).

“We have also received 2000 doses of AstraZeneca for (people aged) 55+ for this weekend,” wrote Bérubé.

Regular vaccinations will resume on Monday.

Bérubé said he’s “confident that with the delivery of vaccines expected next week and the expansion of priority groups, we will be able to pick up the pace and keep all our vaccination sites running smoothly.”

So far, the province has administered 1,754,749 vaccine doses across Quebec, including 521,814 in Montreal.

- With reporting from CTV News Montreal Anchor Maya Johnson and Assignment Editor Max Harrold