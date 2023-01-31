Westmount cafe shot up overnight, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a cafe in Westmount was hit by gunshots early Tuesday morning.

Police report that an alarm system went off at 3:20 a.m. at a cafe on Ste. Catherine Street West near Gladstone Avenue.

"When the police arrived, they saw that there were impacts of bullets in front of the shop," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

There were no injuries and police do not have any suspects.

As there were no witnesses, officers will review surveillance footage in the area.

A forensic technician was later able to confirm that the bullet holes were not caused by a BB or pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing.