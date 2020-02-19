Westmount High community in mourning for mother of Les Cèdres plane crash victim

The two victims of a plane crash in Les Cèdres, a municipality in the Montérégie region, have been identified as Montrealers Alex McIntyre, 21, and Jared Logan, 20.

The two men died after their small Cessna 150 plane crashed in a field along Highway 30.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. Monday about a plane that had touched a high-voltage electrical wire.

The force notes it still does not know which one of the men was operating the aircraft, nor if the crash was due to a mistake by the pilot or a mechanical problem.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating the incident and officials say autopsies will be performed on the two bodies.

FAMILY IN MOURNING

In a note home to parents, Westmount High School principal Demetra Droutsas shared the news that one of the men was the son of an employee at the school.

"We wanted to share with you that one of our colleagues tragically lost her son in an accident," she wrote in the message. "Many of our teachers were upset by this news and were emotional. Students may have seen teachers with tears in their eyes, so we felt it important to inform you about the situation."

Droutsas adds the victim's mother has asked for discretion at this time.