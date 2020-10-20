iHeartRadio
Westmount mayor and family test positive for COVID-19

MONTREAL -- The mayor of Westmount and her family have tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a message posted to the city's website on Monday, Mayor Christina Smith said she will work from home during her 10-14 day quarantine. 

"Regrettably, my family and I have tested positive for the coronavirus," the post reads. "Fortunately, our symptoms are mild." 
Smith took the opportunity to remind Montrealers that the disease is "still very present in the community." 

"I urge everyone to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, friends and neighbours," Smith said. "Please continue to wear masks, physically distance and wash your hands frequently." 

She also suggested for anyone who has been in contact with her or one of her family members to get tested for COVID-19. 


Katelyn Thomas
CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter
 

