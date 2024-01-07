Westmount Public Library, one of Canada's oldest, is celebrating 125 years

The Westmount Public Library is celebrating its 125th year in 2024.

Through renovations and an expansion, one thing hasn't changed: it's a gathering place for all.

Built in 1899, it's one of the first library buildings in Canada. However, although always in use, the building wasn't always upkept.

"It was all fluorescent lights, and it was in terrible shape," former Westmount mayor Peter Trent told CTV News.

When Trent was elected in 1991, the library was ready for a renaissance.

"We brought the library back to the way it was in 1899," he described. "We even put in chandeliers in the ceiling [...] we found the same kind of chairs they had originally."

The campus was expanded to offer films, lectures, and a renewed kids' corner.

"We are the most used facility in the city of Westmount, we've got around 1,000 people a day that go through our doors," said library director Anne-Marie Lacombe.

One of them is Westmount resident Jan Fergus.

"I think it's wonderful. I know it's the oldest municipal library in Quebec, and it's definitely, I bet you, the most beautiful," she told CTV, standing outside the library doors.

Beautiful and bursting with books, an impressive vintage postcard collection, curious corners, and a conservatory.

For 125 years, it's been a hub in the community, open to residents and non-residents alike.

"We're open to all. People of all ages," said Lacombe.

A series of celebratory events listed in the library newsletter are planned to celebrate this milestone.

"125 years shows us how far we've come since 1889," said Trent. "One hopes we have another 125 years left in that wonderful library."